Woman, 18, due in court today charged with murder of man in Peterborough

Have your say

A woman is due to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of a man in Peterborough.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, was charged with murder last night, Monday October 22 and remains in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning, Tuesday October 23.

Police in Oakdale Avenue on Sunday

The body of a man, thought to be a 23-year-old of Eastern European descent but living in Peterborough, was discovered in a car in Oakdale Avenue at 7.10am on Sunday, October 21.

The man was confirmed dead a short while later.

A post mortem examination took place yesterday at Peterborough City Hospital and concluded he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

A 19-year-old woman from Peterborough, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.

RELATED: Shocked Peterborough residents describe scene from a 'horror movie' after man found dead, surrounded by blood