Witnesses sought to criminal damage in Bourne

police are appealing for witnesses after an incident of criminal damage in Bourne.

At 11:15am on Tuesday morning, January 2, a man described as 5ft 8, with short fair hair, and aged between 50-60-years, reportedly pushed his trolley into a stationary car, causing damage to the front of the vehicle while the driver was sat inside.

This occurred on Abbey Road in Bourne and is being investigated for criminal damage.

If you saw anything related to the incident, please call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 122 of 2 January.