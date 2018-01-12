Witnesses appeal after theft in Stilton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a theft in Stilton this morning.

The theft from a car took place at around 4:30am this morning Friday, January 12, at Church Street, Stilton.

The victim has been disturbed by the sound of his car radio. They have look out of their window and have seen a male running off towards St. Mary Magdalene Church, taking with him a Microsoft surface tablet in a brown leather bag and a wallet belonging to the victim.

The suspect is described as tall and thin wearing sportswear.

A police spokesman said: "Please make sure all valuables are removed from vehicles overnight."

Anyone with information about this offence is asked to call police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference CF0021810118.