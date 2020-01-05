Witness appeal after man ‘nearly four times drink drive limit’ arrested

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after arresting a man for allegedly being nearly four times the drink drive limit.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving outside the Nisa Store in High Road, Wisbech St Mary, yesterday afternoon at around 5.30pm.

The breath test reading. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police said he provided a breath test reading of 131ml of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35.

He was arrested at the scene and enquires are ongoing.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Were you in the area? Did you witness the driver of a blue Kia park outside the store? If you did please call 101 and quote incident 348 of January 4, 2020.”