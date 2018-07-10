Witness appeal after man indecently exposes himself in broad daylight in Peterborough street

A man is being sought after an incident of indecent exposure in Peterborough.

At around 10:10am on Thursday, July 5, a woman was approached by a man believed to be in his late 20s walking towards her on the pavement opposite to the Sue Ryder cafe on Whittlesey Road in Stanground.

The male asked for directions and then proceeded to expose himself.

The male, described as wearing white clothing and having an Eastern European accent, then hurried across the road and ran down Central Square at the back of the shops towards Oakdale Vets and The Whittle Pub.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/12024/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.