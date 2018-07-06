Wisbech woman banned after being caught three times over the limit

Have your say

A Wisbech woman caught driving more than three times over the limit has been banned from the roads.

Luci Newton, (46) of South Brink, Wisbech, was spotted driving slowly on the A47 just after 1pm on June 21.

Police officers saw her swerving on the road, and driving too close the verge.

She was arrested, and gave a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit is 35 microgrammes.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Friday) where she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Kashif Khan, defending, said last year her sister had died, and other members of her close family had suffered medical issues, and she was 'drinking to forget.'

Mr Khan said Newton had no desire to get behind the wheel of a car again in the near future.

Sentencing, Deputy District Judge said:" The reason we have these rules is not so we can get someone in court, but to drive out the risk to yourself and others."

Newton was given a community order including 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

She was disqualified from driving and ordered to carry out an extended retest before she is given her licence back.

She much also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge