Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing

A police officer based in Wisbech will face a disciplinary hearing in Peterborough over allegations he used the police computer system to look up a family incident.

PC James Battson will appear at the Peterborough Education & Conference Centre in Broadway, Peterborough on July 3 to face the allegations.

It is said that ‘between February 16 2019 and March 17 2019 PC Battson, whilst on duty, accessed Cambridgeshire police computer systems with no policing purpose to do so.’

The allegations against PC Battson also include: “On March 20 2019, whilst off duty, PC Battson accessed Cambridgeshire police computer systems in relation to a family incident. This was completed where there was no policing purpose to do so. PC Battson was told by supervisors that he shouldn’t be accessing this data.

“Between March 20 2019 and March 31 2019 it is said PC Battson accessed Cambridgeshire police computer systems to access information where there was no policing purpose to do so.

“It is alleged that these matters individually and/or collectively amount to gross misconduct, namely a breach of the Standards of Professional behaviour relating to Orders and Instructions; Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct.”

The hearing will be open to the public, with seating limited to 15 people.

Anyone wishing to attend should email publichearings@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk