Wisbech man who lost leg in crash which killed two warns of drink drive dangers

A man who lost a leg in a crash which killed two others has warned of the dangers of drink driving.

Mark Jordaan, 26 originally from Zimbabwe now living in Wisbech, was a rear passenger in a car when it collided with an oncoming van on 9 November 2017, on Black Drove, Murrow. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, Jade Green, 24, and mother-of-three Kayleigh Harrison, 29, who was the front seat passenger, died as a consequence of the collision with the Ford Transit Van.

Jade was found to have a blood alcohol level of 204 mg. The legal limit is 80 mg.

An inquest into the accident took place at Huntingdon Law Courts on 27 and 28 September.

Following the inquest, Assistant Coroner Ms Lorna Skinner recorded a narrative verdict on October 19, concluding that both Jade and Kayleigh died as a result of their injuries from the collision and that the collision was caused by an unknown person applying the handbrake in the Astra.

Mark, who has instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell’s Cambridge Office since the accident, suffered severe injuries in the accident and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He has since had to undergo a below the knee amputation on his left leg and needs a wheelchair to get around as well as significant care and assistance with all activities of daily living. He is currently awaiting revision surgery to take his amputation above the knee.

Mark, who worked as a labourer prior to his accident, said: “I know I am lucky, Jade and Kayleigh lost their lives as a result of the accident. I hope my experience will help raise awareness of the importance of road safety and highlight the potential fatal consequences of drink driving. It is so important to not get behind the wheel after drinking as the consequences are huge.”

He added: “As a result of my injuries, I am unable to remember any details of the accident and it is a positive that this inquest has provided me with some answers for what happened on the night of the accident.

“The accident has completely changed my life. My injuries have changed everything.

“I am unable to return to my work, I have had to move house and I have to undergo an amputation of my lower left leg. I do not believe I have fully come to terms with the accident, my injuries and the combined effect that they have had on my life.”

In addition to his left leg injuries, in the crash Mark suffered a number of bad fractures to his right leg, which is now in an Illizarov frame. He also suffered various rib fractures, a fractured sternum, his aorta was stented, a fractured right wrist and various other more minor injuries including possible concussion/head injury and left ear deafness.

Ruth Booy, a Partner and the serious injury specialist at Irwin Mitchell representing Mark, said: “Mark suffered horrific injuries in this crash and this inquest was an opportunity for answers as to how he came to sustain them.

“Nothing is more important than your own safety and the safety of others on the roads. It is vital that people remember this when while driving, and simply do not get behind the wheel when over the limit.

“We have been working with Mark since the start of the year and we have already succeeded in moving him to bungalow accommodation and he is now fully supported with a case manager and multi-disciplinary rehabilitation team consisting of a physiotherapist, occupational therapist and psychologist.

“We will continue to work with Mark to ensure he receives the help he needs as he continues his long road to recovery.”