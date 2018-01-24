Wisbech man who assaulted ex-partner and threatened her with knife is jailed

A man who assaulted his ex-partner and threatened her with a knife has been jailed for three years.

Gavin Bainbridge (39) of West Street, Wisbech, was handed the sentence after pleading guilty to battery, possession of a knife in a public place and malicious communications at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (January 18).

The court heard how Bainbridge arranged to meet the woman, who is in her 30s, on August 9 last year in a public place so they could talk.

However, while they were talking Bainbridge pulled out a lock knife and threatened to stab her if she did not go back to his home. She broke free but Bainbridge proceeded to send her malicious text messages.

The woman then called the police and Bainbridge was arrested.

PC Gary Nightingale said: “Bainbridge grabbed his victim in a very open public space and pulled out a knife making her fear she was going to be hurt. This was an audacious offence and incredibly harrowing for the woman.

“To further compound this attack, after her escape, she received a volley of malicious text messages until his arrest.”

Bainbridge was sentenced to three months for battery, three months for malicious communication and three years for possession of a knife.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

He also received an indefinite restraining order preventing him contacting the victim.