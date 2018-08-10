Wisbech man jailed for 14 years after killing Latvian in brutal attack

A Wisbech man has been locked up for 14 years after he was one of five convicted of killing a man in Boston.

Alberts Volkausks died on 24 September 2017. His death followed an horrific attack the previous day at an address on Pen Street in Boston where Officers found 44 year old Alberts with serious injuries. He was taken to Pilgrim hospital for treatment where he sadly died.

Donatos Dektiariovas

Yesterday three men were found guilty of murder and two found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

The jury heard that Alberts had been lured to the address, tied up, severely beaten and urinated on. He was subject to a prolonged assault, during which the guilty men adopted a pack mentality. Although he initially survived, he died within 24 hours of the ordeal.

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, (30), from Crocketts Drive, Wisbech, was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Mindaugas Cerneckas, (30), from Pen Street Boston; Andrius Barauskas, (39), from Smalley Road Boston; and Donatos Dektiariovas, (37), from Pen Street, Boston, were all jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of murder.

Mindaugas Cerneckas

Tawtvydas Vainolavicius, (20), from Pen Street Boston, was sentenced to 12 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Tawtvydas Vainolavicius