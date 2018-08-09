Wisbech man guilty of killing man who was tortured and beaten

A man from Wisbech has been convicted of manslaughter after being part of a gang which killed and tortured a man in Lincolnshire.

Alberts Volkausks died on 24 September 2017. His death followed an horrific attack the previous day at an address on Pen Street in Boston where Officers found 44 year old Alberts with serious injuries. He was taken to Pilgrim hospital for treatment where he sadly died.

The jury at Nottingham Crown Court heard that Alberts had been lured to the address, tied up, severely beaten and urinated on. He was subject to a prolonged assault, during which the guilty men adopted a pack mentality. Although he initially survived, he died within 24 hours of the ordeal.

Pavel Grunt-Meyer, aged 30, from Crocketts Drive, Wisbech, was found guilty of manslaughter, as was Tautvydas Vainolavicius, aged 20, from Pen Street, Boston.

Mindaugas Cerneckas, (30), from Pen Street, Boston, Donatos Dektiariovas, (37), from Pen Street, Boston and Andrius Barauskas, (39), from Smalley Road, Boston were found guilty of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen said, “This has been an incredibly challenging and complex investigation. The enquiry team have worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best possible case was presented to the court.

"Through a comprehensive investigation we were able to build strong cases against the convicted men and hold them accountable for their actions, which were quite simply deplorable. What has become clear throughout this trial is that these men are dangerous and displayed a level of violence that thankfully is incredibly rare.

"The jury has found that all five men played a part in the violent murder of Alberts Volkausks and I am pleased that justice has been served.

"We would like to thank the community of Boston for their cooperation in all our investigations that followed this incident.”

All five men are expected to be sentenced tomorrow.