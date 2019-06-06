Wisbech drug dealer jailed for ammonia attack

A drug dealer threw ammonia in a woman’s face following a dispute over a mobile phone and £30.

Daniel Cockerill, 28, approached a car in Norwich Street, Wisbech, at about 8am on 24 June last year, leaned in the window brandishing a knife and a plastic bottle containing ammonia, and demanded £30.

CCTV image of the attack

A 24-year-old woman who was sat in the car with her 21-year-old brother responded by asking Cockerill to return a mobile phone she claimed he had stolen from her brother the night before.

Cockerill responded by saying, “no, I sold it. But you can have this”, and threw the ammonia into the faces of the siblings.

Cockerill fled as the victims got out of the car, in pain from their contact with the ammonia, but not seriously hurt.

The incident was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera, which showed Cockerill return to the scene briefly, before leaving again.

He was arrested after being identified through the CCTV and traces of his DNA found on the ammonia bottle by scenes of crime officers. When he later attended a police station to answer bail he wore the same distinctive jumper and bum-bag he had worn on the night of the attack.

Cockerill admitted two counts of administering a noxious substance with intent and possession of a knife in public. He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of ecstasy and a class A drug and possession of ecstasy and a class A drug with intent to supply.

The drugs charges related to Cockerill being found in possession of several bags of ecstasy and other drugs, worth about £2,500, in Woodgate Road, Leverington, on 26 May, 2017.

Cockerill, of Bath Road, Wisbech, was sentenced today at Peterborough Crown Court to four years in jail.

DC Ahmed Ishaq said: “Cockerill clearly thought he was above the law, carrying out this vicious attack in broad daylight while he was on police bail for drug dealing offences.

“I would like to applaud the victims for coming forward to support this investigation after what must have been a shocking ordeal.”

