Windscreen wipers ripped off car and thrown into victim's garden in Market Deeping

A car in Market Deeping had its windscreen wipers ripped off and thrown into the victim's garden.

The criminal damage took place in John Eve Way between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 82 of December 26.