Wife of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s former political aide denies being ‘pleased’ to ‘catch the MP out’

The wife of Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s former political aide denied ‘being pleased’ to ‘catch the MP out’ as she gave evidence at The Old Bailey.

Caroline Earle - wife of Dr Christian DeFeo, who managed campaigns and communications - told jurors at the London court how she came to give evidence to the police earlier this week, after reading details in The Peterborough Telegraph.

Fiona Onasanya

Earlier today, Dr DeFeo told the court how Ms Onasanya came to visit them at their house in Thorney on July 24. It is said Ms Onasanya lied about who was behind the wheel of her Nissan Micra when it was caught travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Thorney just after 10pm that day.

Ms Earle said: “I knew Fiona’s trial started on Monday. I was on Twitter and saw something about it from our local paper.

“I then came to realise that the speed camera is around the location of our house.

“It was then that I looked at the date. That date is ingrained in my mind because the very next day we had a very big and quite serious meeting (regarding a charity lease).”

The court heard Ms Earle and her husband exchanged messages on Facebook this week where they were trying to find a record of Onasanya’s visit to their home on July 24 last year.

Ms Earle, under cross-examination from defence counsel Christine Agnew QC, said any reference to “got her” and “bingo” in the message exchange with her husband did not indicate being “pleased” in “catching” the MP out.

Ms Earle, who repeatedly told jurors she was unwell while giving evidence, said “got her” was Dr DeFeo saying he found the email confirming the MP’s attendance, and “bingo” was an acknowledgement of that.

She said: “We’re trying to do the right thing.

“I don’t want to be here, I’d like to be anywhere but here.”

She admitted she had read tweets about the case during the lunch break on Thursday but denied she was “confused” about what time the MP arrived at her house.

The defence suggests Onasanya turned up around 5pm, rather than just after 10pm as claimed by the married witnesses. The court heard the speed camera was set off shortly after 10pm.

More: Peterborough MP Fiona Onsanya’s former aide felt ‘morally’ obliged to give evidence, court told