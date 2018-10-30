Whittlesey woman charged with sexually assaulting girl

A Whittlesey woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl.

Lee Calder (30) of Peterborough Road in Whittlesey was one of three people arrested yesterday morning (Monday, October 29) following the execution of four warrants in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Calder has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl under 13 and two counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.

Kieran Burton (27) of Malthouse Row in Wereham, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, has been charged with eight counts of making indecent images of a child, distributing indecent images of a child, possessing prohibited images of a child and causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.

Guy Delph (26) of Chapel Row in Downham Market, Norfolk, has been charged with the rape of a girl under 13, two counts of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, three counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and six counts of making indecent images of a child.

All three have been remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, October 30).