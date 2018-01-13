Whittlesey street cordoned off after reports of stabbing

An area of the Market Place in Whittlesey town centre was cordoned off tonight after an alleged stabbing.

Police tape has been put up close to the Quin’s Bar and forensic officers have been at the scene.

A number of people have taken to social media highlighting the alleged stabbing in the town which has played host to the Straw Bear Festival today.

Reports at the scene say the incident took place at a takeaway and the victim is not thought to have suffered life threatening injuries.

Reports also say police have arrested a man near the scene.