Whittlesey sex offender found with nearly 7,500 indecent images of children given community order

A registered sex offender who was found with thousands of indecent images of children on three separate devices has received a community order.

Robert Norman (36) had the images on his phone, laptop and a USB stick.

The images were found following a search on his home in Drybread Road, Whittlesey, on September 7, 2017.

The devices were found to contain 7,414 Category C images, 127 Category B images and 69 Category A images (the most severe).

Norman, who is already a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and breach of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Today (Thursday, April 11) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to a three year community order, 60 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and five years on the SHPO.

DC Jacqueline Bremner said: “Tackling the making and distribution of indecent images is a priority for police across the country and this sentence shows there are consequences for those who view such images.”