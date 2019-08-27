Whittlesey properties burgled after windows left open during heatwave

Police have warned residents about leaving their windows open after two burglaries in Whittlesey last night (Monday).

Offenders burgled a property in Benwick Road - stealing a purse containing cash and bank cards - and Station Road - stealing a purse, wallet with bank cards and cash and Ted Baker toiletries - after gaining entry through open windows.

Two burglaries occurred after a window was left open

Cambridgeshire police said: “While it’s tempting to leave your windows open in the hot weather they’re the perfect entry point for burglars. Please shut them if you’re in the garden or asleep.”