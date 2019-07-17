Whittlesey man jailed for sharing indecent images of children

Have your say

A man has been jailed for 16 months after being found in possession of indecent images.

Neil Owens (54) of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornographic images, distributing indecent photographs of a child and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

Crown court news

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (July 12) he was sentenced to 16 months in prison, put on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Officers executed a warrant at Owens’ home in October 2017 after intelligence suggested he had been uploading Category A images to an internet chat room.

Owens’ phone was seized and officers from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT) found 59 images and videos. Of these, 11 were classed as Category A – the most severe.

DC Steve Martin said: “Although Owens accepted responsibility during interview, tackling online viewing of indecent images is a priority for police across the country and there are consequences for those who view such images.”

Anyone who has concerns about child abuse should contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101, Children’s Social Care or the NSPCC.