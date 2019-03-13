Whittlesey man jailed for brutal assault on his ex-partner

A man who brutally assaulted his ex-partner after storming into her Whittlesey home has been jailed.

Kevin Cosgrove, (36), went to the property in Horsegate Lane, Whittlesey, on 10 January even though he was subject to a restraining order preventing him from doing so.

When the victim asked him to leave Cosgrove punched her to the floor and then proceeded to kick her.

Later that day when the victim returned to her home she discovered 12 answer machine messages from Cosgrove threatening her. The messages, which lasted for a total of 10 minutes, also threatened the victim’s family and suggested Cosgrove was going to stab any police officer who tried to arrest him.

On Monday (11 March) at Cambridge Crown Court Cosgrove, of no known address, admitted common assault, threats to kill and breaching a restraining order. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Detective Constable Chris Smith said: “Cosgrove went to the victim’s home in full knowledge this represented a breach of his restraining order.

“Not content with this he assaulted the woman and terrified her with messages threatening to kill her and her family.”