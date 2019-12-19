Whittlesey man arrested in major operation after ‘large number’ of expensive vehicles stolen

A man from Whittlesey has been arrested as part of a major operation into high performance vehicles being stolen by keyless methods.

The 33-year-old was arrested in the town yesterday morning (Wednesday) after a raid by officers from Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

Police news

The man’s address is not being disclosed at this time by police as the operation is ongoing.

The arrest was on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “This relates to a large number of high performance vehicles being stolen by keyless methods across multiple counties.”

The man was taken to Leicestershire where he remains in custody.