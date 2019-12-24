Whittlesey burglar used stolen bank cards in McDonald's and Tesco and nicked sentimental jewellery

A man who committed three burglaries in 24 hours will be spending Christmas behind bars after being jailed for two and a half years.

Dominik Jasinski, 22, committed the offences overnight between 26 and 27 August, targeting properties with open windows.

Dominik Jasinski

He entered a property in Benwick Road, Whittlesey, and took a purse containing bank cards and about £40 in cash.

The victim received notifications from her bank that the cards had been used at three separate locations, including McDonald's and Tesco. Officers recovered CCTV from McDonald's and found Jasinski using the cards.

Two properties in Station Road were also targeted that night. At the first property, Jasinski entered through an open bathroom window and took a number of items including jewellery – much of it with great sentimental value – a wallet and cash.

He then made this way to the other house where he initially entered via the back patio door. However, he was met with another locked door so was unable to get any further inside the address. He left with the key to the property.

Jasinski of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, was arrested by officers a few days later.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences but was found guilty of three counts of burglary and one of fraud and sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court last Tuesday (18 December).

A teenager, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the same offences – plus separate counts of burglary and fraud – and was sentenced to a 12-month youth referral order at Huntingdon Youth Court on the same day.

DC Tessa Munro, from the northern burglary team, said: “Jasinski is the epitome of an opportunistic burglar and he was brazen and heartless in his crimes.

“Burglars often seize their opportunities during the warmer weather as people tend to leave their windows open in a bid to keep cool.

“Burglary is a priority area for the force and we will not waver in our efforts to bring perpetrators to justice and to help people secure their homes.

“I am glad we’ve got justice for our victims and Jasinski will be spending his Christmas behind bars.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

