WATCH: Police armed with Tasers arrest Wisbech man who was carrying three knives
Body worn video footage has been released of police armed with Tasers arresting a man in Wishech – before he was found in possession of three knives.
Marek Vasko, 21, was arrested by officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on 13 January, after members of the public called 999 to report a man waving a knife around and smashing it against a lamppost near Tesco Extra in Cromwell Road.
The officers, who were armed with Tasers, approached Vasko and told him to stay still but he tried to run before being detained.
A large kitchen knife was removed from his waistband and a Stanley blade and homemade scalpel were found in his pockets.
Vasko, of Elm Road, Wisbech, was charged with three counts of being in possession of a knife in a public place and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, 22 May), where he was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for a year, after previously admitting the offences.
He is also required to complete a 15-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a 12-month Mental Health Treatment Requirement (MHTR).
PC Birchenall, who investigated, said: “There is no acceptable excuse when it comes to carrying weapons, and Vasko’s reckless actions of waving it in public may have intimidated passersby.
“Knife crime is something we are continuing to tackle, and I encourage people to report any concerns around someone who may be carrying a weapon.”