WATCH: Peterborough drink driver seen driving at 25mph on A47 banned from the roads

Kerimullah Taser disqualified from driving for three years

A drink driver who was seen swerving and travelling at only 25mph along a dual carriageway has been handed a three-year driving ban.

Kerimullah Taser, 44, was stopped by officers in Station Road, Eye, Peterborough, at around 10.30pm, on 26 October last year.

Shortly before they had watched seen him swerving between lanes on the A47 and driving too slowly for the road.

Video footage of the arrest has now been released by police – as police warned other drink drivers about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Taser, of Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough, was arrested after he admitted drinking alcohol, and blew 67 in custody – the legal limit being 35.

He was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for three years after admitting drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (31 January).

PC Spencer, who investigated, said: “It is fortunate we were able to stop Taser before he caused a collision.

“Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs reduces your ability to react, and I urge anyone planning on having a drink to arrange alternative transport.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.