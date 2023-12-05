WATCH: Peterborough cannabis farmers tried to escape police by climbing through the roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men who tried to escape through a roof as police raided their cannabis factory have been jailed.

On 14 November, officers executed a warrant at a house in Beckingham, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, after it was suspected it was being used to grow cannabis.

As officers entered the house, Ledjon Petku, 19, and Alban Muca, 22, climbed up into the loft and forced through the roof in a bid to avoid arrest.

Some of the drugs found, and (inset) the hole in the roof the farmers tried to escape through

The team managed to persuade the pair to go back into the house and climb down through the loft hatch, where they were then arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

Within the house, multiple rooms had been converted to grow the drug, of which 53 plants worth up to about £44,520 were found.

Petku, of Nightingale Road, Harlesdon, Greater London, and Muca, of Beckingham, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (29 November) where they were both sentenced to six months in prison after admitting producing cannabis.

DC Matthew Walker, who investigated, said: “The destruction that had happened to that house in order for it to be changed into a cannabis factory is extensive and will cost the homeowner a substantial amount for it to be restored.