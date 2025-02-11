WATCH: Drink driver caught mounting grass verge on A47 at Eye, Peterborough banned from roads for three years

Ionut-Lucian Delivasile given suspended prison sentence

A drink driver who was seen swerving between lanes and mounting the grass verge has been banned from driving for three years.

Ionut-Lucian Delivasile, 43, was stopped by officers on the A47, near Eye, near Peterborough, at about 8.30pm on 7 August last year.

A member of the public had called police reporting his Volkswagen Passat swerving between lanes and going onto the grass verge.

Peterborough Magistrates Court

Delivasile, of Victoria Road, Wisbech, admitted being drunk and failed a roadside breath test, later blowing 123 in custody – more than three times the legal limit of 35.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (4 February), where he was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for a year, as well as a ten-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), a 120-day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, and a three-year driving disqualification, after he admitted drink driving.

PC Simon Coe, who investigated, said: “Delivasile got behind the wheel knowing he was drunk, putting both himself and other road users at risk.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who contacted us with their concerns so we could stop him before any harm was caused.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.