Warnings over fake charity collectors, rogue traders and van thefts in Peterborough

Police are warning about fake charity collects, rogue traders and van thefts in Peterborough.

Helen O’Driscoll, community safety officer in Peterborough, said: “We have been made aware of a number of reports of individuals knocking on doors allegedly canvassing for money for the Child Brain Injury Trust.

Van theft

“The calls that we have received have raised concerns that strange questions were being asked. We have been in contact with this organisation this morning. It is based in Oxfordshire and does not carry out door-to-door requests for charitable donations.

“Fraudsters use the name of genuine and often well known charities to obtain money. We advise residents not to buy at the door. If you wish to give to charity, please ensure that you are able to make an informed choice, in your own time, and be absolutely certain that you are giving to a genuine cause.”

To read more Action Fraud advice on this subject go to: http://ow.ly/sivr30mIX9l.

Helen added: “We have been informed today that rogue traders have been operating in the Newcastle Drive area of Orton Longueville.

“Please make sure that you do not buy any services from the door and please do keep an eye on older neighbours also. If you have any suspicions about a trader in your street then do call 101 and also let me know.

“Please keep any leaflets that you receive, and if you have an opportunity to safely record any vehicle details then that would be greatly appreciated.”

Helen continued: “We are seeing work vans being targeted for tools and other items, so please do make every effort to remove valuables from your vehicles at night.

“If you park on the driveway of your home then please invest in a driveway alarm to alert you to intruders.

“We have also had a number of vehicle index plates being stolen.”

Suggestions on how to protect number plates include:

. Using a garage at night if you can

. Parking in busy, well-lit areas if you have to park on the street

. Using safe, well-lit public car parks

. Consider using security/tamper-proof screws which can be turned easily using a screwdriver to fit them but can’t be undone using normal tools. Available from stores like Halfords.

. Consider using theft-resistant number plates which may cost a little more but are designed to resist known attack methods and will break apart if someone tries to remove them by force.

Recent incidents

. Thursday, November 22 - 00:24

Fane Road, Peterborough

Entry gained to rear of Ford Transit van and a number of high value tools have been taken. Suspects have made off in a dark coloured saloon vehicle.

. Thursday, November 22 - 00:20

Fane Road, Peterborough

Two unknown males have forced entry into a parked van and stolen items from within. They have then made off in another vehicle.

. Wednesday, November 21 to Thursday, November 22 - 10pm to 8am

Tollgate, Bretton

Number plates stolen.

. Sunday, November 18 (noon) to Thursday, November 22 (8.50am)

Tollgate, Bretton

Rear number plates stolen.

. Wednesday, November 21 to Thursday, November 22 - 6pm to 9.15am

Turnstone Way, Stanground

Tools stolen from work van.

. Thursday, November 22 - 1pm to 1.20pm

Crawthorne Road, Peterborough

Van broken into and items stolen by unknown offender/s.

. Thursday, November 22

Clayton, Peterborough

Index plates stolen.

. Wednesday, November 21 (10pm) to Thursday, November 22

Field Walk, Peterborough

Window of a Transit van smashed and several items stolen including tools and clothing.