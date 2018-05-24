Warning to Peterborough residents after Asian gold theft in Deeping St James

Police have issued a warning after Asian gold was stolen in a recent burglary.

Cambridgeshire police crime prevention officer Amanda Large is wants residents in Peterborough to take extra precautions after the theft in nearby Deeping St James where the victim was Chinese.

She said: “Investigations are ongoing to discover whether this is a county wide issue and/or a national issue. We would urge all residents to take extra precautions to make sure their homes are safe. Can you please talk to people in your Asian communities and make sure they are aware.

“If you have alarms or CCTV then please make sure they are in good working order. Alarms should be situated where they cannot be tampered with (as we have seen in previous offences) and CCTV should be able to capture good facial images – this of course may require additional lighting and/or positioning.

“Make sure homes are left looking ‘lived in’ by using light timer switches both upstairs and downstairs and, if possible, leave a car on the driveway. Gates should be kept locked (with a good quality close-shackle padlock) and if at all possible, please ask neighbours to keep an eye open for any suspicious activity.

“Thieves have been targeting jewellery, watches and cash in the previous crimes and I would urge you to move any valuables to a secure location. None of these items should be left in drawers/cupboards or any of the normal hiding places within the home as they will be easily located by criminals.

“If you would like information on a safe for the home then I would happily recommend Benn, Lock & Safe here in Peterborough – www.bennlockandsafe.co.uk or telephone: 01733 552728.

“Their expert advice will really help you decide what safe you need and how it should be fitted. Your bank may offer a secure box facility. If not, I know the new Metro Bank here in Peterborough does.

“If you require any further information or advice then please do get in touch and please remember to contact the police should you see anything suspicious at or around your home address.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”