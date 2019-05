Motorists are being warned to be vigilant after thefts from vehicles in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “There have been several reports of property being stolen from insecure vehicles in the #Stamford area overnight.

Police are warning motorists to be vigilant

“Please be vigilant with locking your vehicles and removing any valuable property.

“If you have any information please ring 101 quoting 137 of 17/05/19.”