Warning over 'suspicious' man asking Peterborough residents for money to retrieve body of dead mother in Cambridge

Police are warning about a 'suspicious' man who was reported to be asking for money to retrieve his dead mother's body from Cambridge.

The man was reported to have visited addresses in Foxcovert Road, Werrington.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Amanda Large, police crime prevention officer in Peterborough, said: "We have received two reports of a suspicious male calling at separate addresses in the Foxcovert Road area of Peterborough asking for money.

"He is described as in his 50s and dressed smart but casual. He uses the story that his mother had recently passed away and he needed money to get to Cambridge to retrieve her body. The first incident was on Christmas Eve and the second was yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).



"Do not give money to anyone cold calling at your door, and do not let strangers into your home."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.