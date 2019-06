Transport police are warning cyclists to make sure they protect their bikes after an increase in thefts from Peterborough Station.

British Transport Police tweeted: “We have seen an increase in cycle thefts recently from Peterborough railway station. We urge you all to think about the type of lock you are using. It takes seconds to cut a cable or chain lock, minutes and power tools to cut a good quality D lock.”

To report a theft to British Transport Police call 0800 40 50 40.