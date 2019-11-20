Warning over increase in vehicles thefts in Peterborough’s rural areas

Police are warning about an increase in vehicle thefts in and around Peterborough’s rural areas.

Cambridgeshire police said the increase was of thefts both of vehicles themselves, and of items inside.

Car theft stock image

A spokesperson said: “Please lock doors and remove valuables from your vehicle or at least do not have them on show.

“Sometimes that coat that gets thrown in the back of the vehicle for convenience or when it rains may not contain cash etc, but an opportunist may take that chance and leave you with a large bill for broken windows or door for no gain to them but at great cost to you.

“For those of you with driveways, an infra-red driveway alarm is a very inexpensive way of alerting you to anyone entering your drive. This will also alert you via an alarm inside your property should anyone be sneaking about!”