Warning over attempted energy fraud in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Police are warning about an attempted energy fraud taking place in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

Amanda Large, crime prevention officer in Peterborough for Cambridgeshire police, said: “We have been made aware of males cold calling within Cambridgeshire. They appear to be telling people that they represent energy companies and are offering cheap energy deals.

Crime news

“During one conversation they have used MoneySavingExpert.com in an attempt to legitimise their scam. On another occasion they have stated that they represent Lifeline installers (elderly emergency personal alarm), and on one occasion one of the suspects asked to enter the property to use the toilet.

“At this time it is unclear whether their intent was an attempt to commit a distraction burglary or whether they were seeking to ask questions that lead to them obtaining private information about the occupant that could then lead to identity theft or the theft of money.

“In summary, as we should all be aware, it is clear that fraudsters continue to travel around the county cold calling within local communities.

“Do not allow unannounced, unknown persons into your property. Even if they show any kind of identification how do you know it is genuine?

“MoneySavingExpert is an online presence only with no representatives cold calling.

“If you are interested in saving money on energy bills, use a trusted well recognised comparison website or contact your existing energy company, not the advice of people randomly knocking at the door.”

For scams prevention advice visit the website of the Cambridge and Peterborough Against Scams Partnership: https://cambridgeshireinsight.org.uk/capasp/.