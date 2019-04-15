WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO: Peterborough man who shot man in the face with air gun is sectioned

A Peterborough man who shot another man in the face with an air pistol has been sectioned to protect the public.

William More - also known as Sir William Delamore - used the BB gun to shoot James Lander near the eye following an argument in Lavender Crescent, Dogsthorpe in July last year.

The moment Sir William Delamore fired the shot at James Lander

Mr Lander suffered a cut under his eye, and was taken to hospital.

A short 40 second video, taken by Mr Lander, showed the moment the shot was fired, and blood pouring down the victim's face (transcript below).

In March Delamore was found guilty of wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and three counts of possession of an article with a blade or point following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Today, flanked by mental health workers, Delamore appeared back at the court, where Judge Matthew Lowe sentenced him under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act, with a Section 41 Restriction Order.

The court heard Delamore (48) of Lavender Crescent suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, and has done for a number of years. The court was also told he has a history of not complying with treatment, which causes relapses.

The order means Delamore will remain at Fulbourn Hospital until his clinician believes it is safe for him to be released. If there is any degradation in his mental health, the Ministry of Justice can recall him to the hospital at any point.

At the trial, Stephen Mather, prosecuting, told the jury: “The prosecution say the defendant was on Lavender Crescent on July 4, when he was seen with a kitchen knife. “The next day,the prosecution say,the defendant had an imitation firearm in his possession, causing Mr Lander to believe unlawful violence would be used against him.

“What Mr Lande will say is this defendant used the imitation firearm, and caused him an injury about 1cm below his eye.”

The court heard Delamore had a lock knife and two scalpels with him on July 5.

Delamore denied all the charges against him, saying the offences involving the gun was a case of mistaken identity - and that he used the scalpels for art and craft activities.

However, a jury convicted him of all the offences.

The court heard Delamore now apologised for his actions.

The Peterborough Telegraph has muted the video because of swearing.

Video transcript

Delamore: I will shoot you in the face

Mr Lander: Alright

Delamore: And if you don't f****** back off now, i'm going to shoot you, alright, right in the f****** face

Mr Lander: Right

Delamore: Now back off and don't f****** f*** with me anymore, you aint got any evidence about your f****** car, I can carry this if I want to. I will shoot you in the f****** eye if you don't back off

Mr Lander: Just.. just..just a thing about carrying that

Delamore: If you don't back off now, I'm going to shoot you

Mr Lander: alright

*shot is fired*

Delamore: Now tell me about it

Mr Lander: You little t***

Delamore: Yeah

Mr Lander: Alright, he's literally just shot me in the eye by the way. Alright, take me to hospital please