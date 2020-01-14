Warning as thieves target vehicles in PE1 area of Peterborough

Police have issued a warning about thieves targeting vehicles in the PE1 area of Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said: “Members of the public are being reminded to lock their cars and not leave possessions on display in vehicles following an increase in thefts from motor vehicles across the PE1 area of Peterborough.

Police are warning about an increase in thefts from vehicles

“We are working to catch those who are responsible. Please help us reduce the risk by keeping your cars locked, double checking they are locked, and keeping all items out of sight, ideally removed when your vehicle is left unattended. Never leave any valuables in your vehicle.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.