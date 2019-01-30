Warning after vehicle thefts across Peterborough

Police have issued a warning after a number of vehicle thefts across Peterborough.

Crime prevention officer Amanda Large said: “We have had five cars/vans stolen across Peterborough during the previous week and would urge all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked when unoccupied and that there is nothing of value left within.

Police are warning about recent car and van thefts

“If you do park you car on your driveway then just a reminder that we still have some driveway alarms that can be purchased and collected from Thorpe Wood Police Station. We are selling these for £8 and please just send me an email if you would like me to set one aside for you at amanda.large@cambs.pnn.police.uk.”

The thefts were:

Friday, January 18 to Monday, January 21: Hammonds Drive, Fengate - a Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen without keys (crime number: 35/4791/19 )

Thursday, January 24: Beluga Close, Fletton - a Ford Transit van was stolen (35/5768/19)

Monday, January 21 to Friday, January 25: Leighton, Orton Malbourne - a Citroen C4 was stolen (35/6154/19)

Friday, January 25 to Sunday, January 27: Nature’s Way, Hampton Hargate - a BMW was stolen (35/6437/19)

Monday, January 28 to Tuesday, January 29: Heather Avenue, Dogsthorpe - a Kia ProCeed was stolen without keys (35/6827/19).

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.