Warning after three burglaries in Wansford

Police have issued a warning ater three burglaries in Wansford.

Cambridgeshire police said: "Recently we have had three burglaries in Wansford with the most recent on Wednesday night. Items taken included a new TV and a sound bar. We encourage all residents in the area to be vigilant and report anything suspicious via 101. If you see a crime taking place please call 999."

Police news

The first incident was Monday, June 17 at around 12.45am in Black Swan Spinney. A wallet containing around £300 was taken.

The second was at a property in Swanhill which was broken into at some time between midnight on Tuesday, June 25, and 6pm on Saturday, June 29.

The final burglary took place between 5.45pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday in Robinswood. Electrical items including a sound bar and television were taken.