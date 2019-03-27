Warning after spate of thefts at Peterborough beauty spots

Peterborough motorists are being warned to stay aware following a spate of thefts from cars at city beauty spots.

The warning comes after villages in the north of Peterborough have experienced thefts from vehicles parked up in daylight hours.

Detective Sergeant Mark Plitsch said: “This time of year often sees more people making the most of the county’s beauty spots, particularly dog walkers who park up for the afternoon while head off around the rural areas.

“While we are doing all we can to catch those responsible for these crimes, I am urging motorists to help us make it harder for thieves by not leaving valuables in their vehicles, including loose change and anything on display.

“An empty box, bag, or even suction mark from a sat nav can be enough to encourage a criminal to break into a vehicle. Please also double check doors are locked before leaving it.”

If you are planning on visiting a beauty spot please follow these guidelines to minimise the chances of your vehicle becoming a target:

- Ensure all doors, windows and sunroofs are closed and locked when leaving your vehicle unattended

- Always take keys out of the ignition, even if you’re only leaving your car for a moment

- Never leave valuables in your vehicle and keep any other possessions out of sight. Remove your sat nav and its holder and wipe away any suction marks on windscreens as these could indicate a sat nav is stored in your vehicle.