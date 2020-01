Police have seized a stack of forged bank notes in Peterborough.

The fake currency had been used in a Stanground petrol station this week.

Police said they had taken more than £250 worth of notes, issuing a photograph of the forged £20 notes.

The fake notes had mistakes printed on them, including the words ‘Bank of England’ being printed upside down on the bottom of the note.

Anyone with information, or who spots a fake note, is asked to contact police on 101.