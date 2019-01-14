Warning after man attempts to pull woman into van in Peterborough street

Have your say

A man attempted to pull a woman into a van in a Peterborough street yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place at 4.45pm on Sunday, January 13, in New Road, Woodston, Peterborough.

The victim, a woman, reported that an Asian man attempted to grab her and pull her into a grey van.

He was unsuccessful and the incident has been reported to the police.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called yesterday at 4.57pm to reports of suspicious activity in New Road, Woodston, Peterborough.

"The investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.