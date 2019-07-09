Warning after ‘large number’ of laughing gas canisters found at Yaxley recreation ground

Have your say

Police have issued a warning after a “large number” of empty nitrous oxide canisters were found in Yaxley.

The empty canisters of laughing gas, as it is more commonly known, were found mostly at the Middletons Road Recreation Ground.

Nitrous oxide

Cambridgeshire police said: “Not only can it be dangerous when taken recreationally, it is illegal to supply or import nitrous oxide for recreational use.

“Talk to Frank have lots of information on their site about the risks. Please share with your friends and children: https://www.talktofrank.com/drug/nitrous-oxide.

“If you suspect someone is illegally supplying nitrous oxide call us on 101 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report.”