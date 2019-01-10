Warning after ‘keyless cars’ stolen from driveways near Peterborough

Motorists are being warned to take extra care after two high value ‘keyless cars’ were stolen from driveways near Peterborough.

A black Mercedes Benz was stolen from Kingsdown Drive in Stamford overnight on January 8, while a dark grey BMW M6 Grand Coupe was stolen from Poppy Place in Bourne overnight on January 9.

Police news

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police said: “We believe an electronic device was used to mirror the signal of the keyless car fobs. The vehicles are yet to be recovered.”

Inspector Ian Martin said: “The owners of the vehicles still have the key in their possession. It looks as though a set of electronics have been used to capture the signal that’s sent from the key to the car to gain access. They then press the start button in the car and drive away.

“We use telematics within vehicles and trackers. We share intelligence across the regions and I am currently in contact with a number of other forces so we can try and gain as much information as we can to locate the vehicles and hopefully return them to their rightful owners.

“We would advise owners of keyless cars to buy a Faraday bag. The bag acts as a key signal shield to help protect owners from having their cars stolen.”

The first theft is incident number 28 of January 9, while the second is Incident number 62 of January 8.

If you can assist police with their enquiries, please call them on 101, quoting the relevant incident number above.

Alternatively, contact them in one of the following ways:

Via the force control email – force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject box.

Anonymously via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website Crimestoppers-uk.org.