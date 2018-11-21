Warning after fake police officers attempt to steal £10,000 from Peterborough pensioner

Have your say

Two men have been arrested after attempting to defraud £10,000 out of a Peterborough pensioner while pretending to be police officers.

The incident took place at a house in Cheltenham Close, Peterborough on Friday, November 16.

The offenders pretended to be police officers from Scotland Yard and tried to defraud £10,000 from the 82-year-old woman.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Cheltenham Close on Friday. A 30-year-old man was arrested in Coventry on Sunday, both on suspicion of fraud.

Both men have been released under investigation.

Police tweeted: "Always check ID of persons claiming to be police."