Warning after fake police officers attempt to steal £10,000 from Peterborough pensioner

Two men have been arrested after attempting to defraud £10,000 out of a Peterborough pensioner while pretending to be police officers.
The incident took place at a house in Cheltenham Close, Peterborough on Friday, November 16.
The offenders pretended to be police officers from Scotland Yard and tried to defraud £10,000 from the 82-year-old woman.
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Cheltenham Close on Friday. A 30-year-old man was arrested in Coventry on Sunday, both on suspicion of fraud.
Both men have been released under investigation.
Police tweeted: "Always check ID of persons claiming to be police."