Warning after distraction burglars strike again in Peterborough

Another Peterborough resident has become a victim of a distraction burglary.

The latest theft took place in Ash Close, Thorney, at about 11.45am on Wednesday.

Two men knocked on a house to offer some gardening work. One distracted the elderly resident while the other entered the house and stole money.

The men then left quickly in a Peugeot 206 van which was later located by officers several miles away. Forensic work is still ongoing.

The men were described by a witness as being middle aged and possibly wearing checked shirts.

The van was seen leaving the street at speed at around 11.56am.

This is just the latest distraction burglary following on from similar incidents in Lawson Avenue, Stanground, Heron Court, Stanground, and Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Last month police warned about distraction burglaries in Stanground, the Ortons and Dogsthorpe over recent weeks which involved rogue traders asking to do some gardening work.

Following this latest incident Helen O’Driscoll, police community safety officer in Peterborough, said: “Please warn older neighbours, family members and friends NOT to buy any services on the doorstep.

“The best advice is NOT to open your door to anyone your are not expecting or do not know. If in doubt, keep them out.

“It’s also a good idea to keep your front and back doors locked even whilst you are at home.”

Anyone with any information regarding the crime in Thorney should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 35/17494/18.