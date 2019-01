Have your say

A wanted man is thought to be in the Spalding area.

Grzegorz Trochowski is wanted for arrest for failing to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on charges of burglary and theft.

WANTED: Grzegorz Trochowski

The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, is though to be in the Spalding area.

If you know where he is, or have seen him, please contact police by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk