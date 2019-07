Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man in Peterborough.

Darren Wheeler, (32), is wanted in connection with a racially aggravated incident in Peterborough and theft from a motor vehicle.

It is believed he could be in the eastern area of Peterborough.

Anyone who believes they have seen Wheeler or know his whereabouts is urged to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.