Wallet and purse stolen by ‘rogue traders’ offering to cut hedges at Peterborough homes

A wallet and purse were stolen by suspected rogue traders who offered to cut hedges at homes in Peterborough.

A wallet was stolen at a property in Heron Court, Stanground, with police called about the theft at 9.09am on Saturday.

A small cash deposit was paid and, while the victim was distracted, a person entered the house and stole the wallet.

The crime number is: 35/14456/18.

Police were also called on the same day at 10.39am following a theft at Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Again a suspected rogue trader offered to cut the hedge for a small fee.

As the person has gone through the house to gain access to the rear garden they have stolen the victim’s purse.

The crime number for the incident is: 35/14520/18.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.