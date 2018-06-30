Vulnerable man who went missing from Peterborough City Hospital found safe and well

A vulnerable man who went missing after visiting Peterborough City Hospital today, Saturday June 30, has been found safe and well.

EARLEIR STORY:

Frank Revell, 81, from Oakham, is vulnerable and may appear disorientated.

He was visiting Peterborough City Hospital at about 1.30pm today when he went missing and has not been seen since.

He was last seen heading towards the Atherstone Avenue/Meynell Walk area.

Frank is wearing dark clothing, is balding and has short white hair. He is about 5’7” and slim.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 313.