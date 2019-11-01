Violent Peterborough robber jailed after attacking man with a knife

A violent robber who assaulted a man with knife in a Peterborough street has been jailed.

Daniel Wickham, 34, arranged to meet the victim, a man in his 20s, in Mountbatten Way at about midnight on 19 May.

Daniel Wickham

The pair began walking single file down a nearby alleyway when the victim, who was pushing a bike in front of Wickham, felt a punch to the back of his head.

When the victim regained consciousness a moment later, he saw Wickham standing over him with a knife in his hand.

He then swung the knife towards to victim causing a slash wound to the man’s hand as he attempted to protect his face.

Wickham then made off with the victim’s bike and a bag containing £120.

The victim left the alleyway where he met a member of the public who invited him in to his home while he called an ambulance.

He was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he received stitches to his hand.

Shortly after the ordeal, Wickham sent a message to the victim’s ex-partner saying he had “battered” him.

Wickham, of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough, was arrested by officers on Wednesday, 22 May, at the Bretton Centre.

He denied charges of robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

Yesterday (31 October) at Cambridge Crown Court he was found guilty of all counts and sentenced to six years in prison.

DC Lucy Carter said: “Wickham purposefully lured the victim out in the middle of the night to carry out this violent robbery and he will now face justice for his actions.

“Tackling serious street based violence is a priority for the force and we will continue to target dangerous offenders.”