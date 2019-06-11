Violent convict serving time for attempted murder could be in March after going on the run

An on-the-run convict who was serving a jail sentence for attempted murder could be in March, police have said.

Anthony Bolden, aged 55, absconded from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on Thursday May 30 at around 9:30pm.

Bolden was serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted grievous bodily harm.

He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build and has short grey hair. He is clean shaven, and wears glasses.

Bolden also has tattoos on his arms, torso and left hand.

He is believed to have links in Hoddesdon in Hertfordshire, Woodbridge in Suffolk, March in Cambridgeshire, Kingston-Upon-Thames and West Kensington in London.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson, of Aylesbury Vale CID, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to trace Anthony Bolden.

“If you see him, or see anyone matching his description, please do not approach him, call police instead.

“If anyone has information relating to Bolden’s whereabouts, please call police on 101 and quote reference number 43190162876.

“Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”